F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

