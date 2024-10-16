Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,054.95 and last traded at $2,047.19, with a volume of 8353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,031.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,839.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,540.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

