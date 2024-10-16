Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.02. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 8,027 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

