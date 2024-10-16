FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.
FB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FBK opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.
FB Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBK
FB Financial Company Profile
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FB Financial
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Analysts Reaffirm Bullish Outlook on Global Payments Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Election Momentum Stocks You Might Have Missed
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tesla Stock Likely Heading Lower After RoboTaxi Flop
Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.