FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.