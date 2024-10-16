FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.83 and last traded at $266.82. Approximately 145,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,853,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Hsbc Global Res lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.37 and a 200-day moving average of $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

