Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading 31.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 31.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.10 ($0.63). Approximately 116,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 16,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of £7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.83.

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

