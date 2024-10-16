Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 149,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

