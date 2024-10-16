Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 17173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.