Financial Comparison: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) vs. iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 1 6 33 2 2.86 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus target price of $325.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.52 billion 20.92 $89.33 million $0.53 570.40 iClick Interactive Asia Group $133.22 million 0.24 -$38.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares CrowdStrike and iClick Interactive Asia Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike 4.84% 8.44% 3.14% iClick Interactive Asia Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

(Get Free Report)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns. It also provides SaaS+X enterprise solutions comprising data analytics SaaS tools and services; intelligent enterprise customer relationship management SaaS tools and services; establishment and operation of client private domains; and smart retail tools and services. The company sells its products through sales contracts with marketers, marketing agencies, or other merchants, including marketing campaign contracts. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.