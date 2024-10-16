First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,200 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 1,374,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.7 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $13.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.