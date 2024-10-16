First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,456. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.