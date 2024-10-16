First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCNCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,456. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
