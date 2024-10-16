First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62.

Shares of FR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

