First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRMEP remained flat at $25.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

