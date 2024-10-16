First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $280.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.62. The stock had a trading volume of 925,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.49. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $53,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,429.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 167,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $30,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

