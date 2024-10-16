First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

