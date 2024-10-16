First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11,333.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

