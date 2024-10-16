First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $200,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

