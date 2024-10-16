First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $200,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.