First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,428,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 109,001 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

