First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2024

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.94 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 58698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.