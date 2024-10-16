First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.94 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 58698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

