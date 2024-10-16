First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is EdgeRock Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 15.9% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 0.96% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 296,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

