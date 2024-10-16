First United Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 230.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

