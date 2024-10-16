First United Bank & Trust Has $337,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vontier were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

