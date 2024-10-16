First United Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.