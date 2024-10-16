First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

