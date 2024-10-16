First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,025 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.