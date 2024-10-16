First United Bank & Trust Sells 498 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

