Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $752.87 million and $4.84 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,626,169,724 coins and its circulating supply is 50,337,589,653 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,626,170,240.97205 with 50,337,589,653.75198 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0149409 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $5,270,913.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars.

