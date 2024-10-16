Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after acquiring an additional 144,704 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

