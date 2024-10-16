Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,696,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,985 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment makes up about 1.3% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $399,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,079,000 after acquiring an additional 608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,170,000.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.92.

FLUT traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.72. 342,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,276. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $252.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.57.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

