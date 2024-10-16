FMA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.59% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 384,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 244,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,636. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

