FMA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.4% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,420,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after buying an additional 94,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 574,470 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMUB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,964 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

