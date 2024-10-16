Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

