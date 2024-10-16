Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 6,344,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 53,333,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

