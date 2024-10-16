Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.02 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 176.60 ($2.31), with a volume of 180,699 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on FORT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162.60 ($2.12) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FORT
Forterra Price Performance
Forterra Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Forterra’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
About Forterra
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.