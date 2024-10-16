Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42,938 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,938 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

