Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after buying an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PayPal from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

