Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,228.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

DLR opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.89.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

