Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $233,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 25,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.