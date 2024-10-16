Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

