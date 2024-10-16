Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE FEDU remained flat at $11.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 19.95%.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

