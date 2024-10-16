Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$190.90.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$171.21 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$167.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$167.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.04). Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of C$355.88 million for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

