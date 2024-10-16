freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.40. freenet has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $651.55 million during the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Further Reading

