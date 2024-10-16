FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.53 and last traded at $147.42, with a volume of 85934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

