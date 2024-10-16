Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

