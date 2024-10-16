Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 12.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.66 ($0.06). Approximately 1,225,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,114,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Specifically, insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 83,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,349.12 ($4,373.36).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 15.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.51.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

