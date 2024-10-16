FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Raised by Analyst

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alexander & Baldwin in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

ALEX opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 145.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 577.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

