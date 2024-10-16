FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 120.48%.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
