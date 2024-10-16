FY2025 EPS Estimates for Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Decreased by Cormark

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Zedcor in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedcor had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million.

Zedcor Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CVE ZDC opened at C$2.61 on Monday. Zedcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$249.93 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.48.

In other Zedcor news, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$238,987.50. In other Zedcor news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$58,332.75. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$238,987.50. 30.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zedcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.