GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:GNT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
