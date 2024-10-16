Games for a Living (GFAL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.96 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $44.32 million and $1.96 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00250688 BTC.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,138,865,040 tokens. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,138,865,040.345333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01396328 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,441,606.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.